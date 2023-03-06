@JeremyECrawford Sry for the spam, but I see ur active & must know. Are sorcery points rolled into my sorc's spell points? I've found conflicting stuff online and reading the rules, replacing slot level with point cost makes converting 1:1 at least one direction.
— Justin Thibault (@justinthibault8) December 20, 2017
If you're a sorcerer using the spell point variant from the DMG, your sorcery points aren't meant to be mixed with your spell points. They're two different pools of points.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017