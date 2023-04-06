Are natural weapons there own category of weapon, or do they count as simple melee weapons for the purposes of a druid/monk multi class? @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls
— Wildemountaineer (@HusseldorfBrews) January 22, 2018
Am I right that attacks with natural weapons are still considered unarmed strikes rather than attacks with a weapon? E.g. for greenflame blade, silvered fists and similar.
— Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) January 22, 2018
An attack with a natural weapon is not an unarmed strike. An unarmed strike follows the unarmed strike rules in the Player's Handbook, no matter what type of creature is attacking. Some exceptional natural weapons, such as tabaxi claws, can be used for unarmed strikes. #DnD https://t.co/lGwe72Vxgi
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2018
“Not unarmed” only addresses one part, so, please answer the original question properly. Are natural weapon attacks a separate category, yes or no? If no, then what category do they fall under? Strength based melee weapon attacks? Simple melee weapon attacks? Thank you.