Are natural weapons there own category of weapon, or do they count as simple melee weapons for the purposes of a druid/monk multi class? @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls — Wildemountaineer (@HusseldorfBrews) January 22, 2018

Am I right that attacks with natural weapons are still considered unarmed strikes rather than attacks with a weapon? E.g. for greenflame blade, silvered fists and similar. — Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) January 22, 2018