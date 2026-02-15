@ChrisPerkinsDnD Any tips for encouraging PCs to interact with one another without NPCs? Campfire scenes, etc? So DM can sit back & watch.
— Trek Lug (@trek_lug) January 17, 2016
The best thing is to give them a problem that has more than one solution. That often breeds discussion and tension. https://t.co/3xLqwukXGW
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016
Players Vary So Greatly Try Creating Situations Where Their Unique Talents &/Or Personality Traits Are Required Or Inspired