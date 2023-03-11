Any chance you can share more from your game or inspiration you got for it?

Any chance you can share more from this game or inspiration you got for it? As we are wrapping up our current game (I'm a player) im working on a horror game, ravenloft/lovecraftian type thing. we normally play heroic adventure and funny games so it'll be a huge change
Next to mythic fantasy, gothic horror is my favorite fantasy subgenre. My current campaign is heavily influenced by the following (I love mashups):
– The Conjuring (movie)
– Bram Stoker's Dracula (book and movie)
– Giant Robo (anime) https://t.co/cWgVlNza0y
So one of your PCs has a watch that controls a giant vampire?
I'm glad someone caught the Giant Robo bit! My D&D campaign's plot nods at Giant Robo, which is about averting global catastrophe amid uncertainty about one's own history. Plus, one of the NPC groups is influenced by the Magnificent Ten, the super-powered villains in GR. #DnD https://t.co/0wEBHqpoAM
