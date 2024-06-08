Does a Ranger’s companion heal on short and long rests

@zudensachendoes a Ranger’s companion heal on short and long rests, like a character, pls? yes – they use hit dice like characters
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2014
@mikemearls except a ranger companion doesn’t scale Hit Dice… having 3HD to spend at level 8 for example is pretty inefficient