@JeremyECrawford Just by the lack of it being mentioned am I to assume that disintegration spell does nothing on a successful saving throw??
A spell doesn't do anything to a target on a successful save unless its description says it does. #DnD https://t.co/YoUdf8FqxY
That's the way I understood it just wanted to double check with one of the archmages of the arcane… Thank you sir!! No problem!
