@JeremyECrawford Just by the lack of it being mentioned am I to assume that disintegration spell does nothing on a successful saving throw?? — kevin maze (@itssosublime) December 11, 2015

A spell doesn't do anything to a target on a successful save unless its description says it does. #DnD https://t.co/YoUdf8FqxY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015