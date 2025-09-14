@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do you do when you realize a player is trying to kill themselves on purpose?
Have his character stumble upon a magic item that he might find intriguing or worth messing around with. https://t.co/Ihl1EkvZle
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I guess that's more constructive than my answer, which is "key their car while they're in the bathroom"
One thought on “A player is trying to kill themselves on purpose”
Or, just ask them if they’re bored with the character they chose and if they want to reroll. If so, have some kind of catastrophic magical effect warp or twist them into their new character. Or the good old fashioned thing, just kill them and pick up their new character at the next town. If they want their character to die, don’t force them to continue playing something that isn’t fun. Especially with as new a system as 5th. Just my opinion though =)