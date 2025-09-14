@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do you do when you realize a player is trying to kill themselves on purpose? — RigzGaming (@Rigz_Gaming) September 9, 2015

Have his character stumble upon a magic item that he might find intriguing or worth messing around with. https://t.co/Ihl1EkvZle — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 9, 2015