@JessieLRLeafSorry to bother, but my friends and I want to use the gunslinger class for our d&d group. Do you happen to have class sheet? There are many versions homebrewed! Mine is a martial archetype for the Fighter Class: 5Fighter Martial Archetype: Gunslinger – 5th Edition D&D Firearm Proficiency Gunslingers gain proficiency with Firearms, thus able to add their proficiency bonus to Firearm attacks.Grit At the end of each Short Rest, a Gunslinger gains a number of Grit points equal to their Wisdom Modifier (minimum 1). The number of Grit points the Gunslinger has can never exceed their Wisdom modifier. The Gunslinger can regain Grit points in the following ways:Critical Hit with a Firearm: Each time the Gunslinger scores a Critical Hit with a Firearm attack while in the heat of combat, they regain 1 Grit point. Killing Blow with a Firearm: When the Gunslinger reduces a creature to 0 or fewer hit points with a Firearm attack, they regain 1 Grit point. If the death was due to a Critical Hit, you only get the 1 Grit, not two. Deeds Gunslingers use Grit points to perform Deeds. Some deeds are instant bonuses or attacks, while others are bonuses that can last for a period of time. Some deeds last as long as the Gunslinger has 1 Grit Point. A Gunslinger can only use Deeds that they meet the required level for, and cannot combine multiple Deeds into a single attack. Gunsmith: Starting at 3rd level, the Gunslinger gains proficiency with Tinker’s Tools, able to use them to craft ammunition, repair damaged firearms, or even draft and create them.Deadeye: Starting at 3rd level, the Gunslinger can spend 1 Grit point to gain Advantage on the next Attack roll they make this round. The Gunslinger chooses to make a Deadeye attack and spends Grit before making the attack roll. Quick Draw: Starting at 7th level, the Gunslinger gains +2 Initiative and can draw and stow Firearms as a free Flourish. Violent Shot: Starting at 7th Level, the Gunslinger can spend 1 or more Grit points before rolling an Attack. For each Grit point spent, that Attack gains +1 to the weapon’s Misfire number. If the attack hits, it deals an additional dice of Firearm damage per Grit point spent. If the attack misses, Grit points are still expended. (ex: 3 Grit points = +3 to misfire, +3d[Firearm Damage Die]). Weapons with multiple damage dice add only 1 die per Grit spent. (ex: a 2d12 gun adds +1d12 per Grit)Trick Shot: Starting at 10th Level, the Gunslinger can spend a Grit point to target a specific location on a foe’s body with a Firearm. If the attack misses, the Grit point is still lost. If the Gunslinger has multiple attacks for

their Attack action, they can make multiple Targeted shots for 1 Grit point each. Your Trick Shot DC is 8 + your Proficiency Mod + your Dexterity Mod. Arms– On a hit, the target takes normal damage and must make a Strength saving throw or drop 1 held item of the Gunslinger’s choice. Head – On a hit, the target takes normal damage and must make a Constitution saving throw or have disadvantage on attacks for 1 round. Legs – On a hit, the target takes normal damage and must make a Strength saving throw or get knocked prone. Torso– On a hit, the target takes normal damage and is pushed up to 10 ft away from you. Wings – On a hit, the target takes normal damage, and must make a Constitution saving throw or plummet 20 ft. Lightning Reload: Starting at 15th level, the Gunslinger can reload a one-handed or two-handed firearm as a Bonus action.Cheat Death: Starting at 18th level, whenever the Gunslinger is reduced to 0 hit points or lower, the Gunslinger can immediately spend all of their current Grit points (minimum of 1) to instead be reduced to 1 hit point.Mortal Shot: Starting at 18th level, whenever the Gunslinger scores a Critical Hit with a firearm (even with another Deed), they can spend a Grit point to increase the damage multiplier for that attack from x 2 to x 3. Firearm Properies Reload– The weapon can be fired a number of times equal to its Reload number before the wielder must spend 1 Attack of your Attack Action, or an Action, to reload. You must have one free hand to reload a firearm. Misfire – Whenever the Firearm is fired in a way that requires an Attack Roll, if the dice roll is equal to or lower than the Misfire number, the weapon Misfires, the attack misses, and it cannot be used to attack again until an Action and successful Tinker’s Tools Ability Check (DC = 10 + Firearm’s Misfire Score) is used to repair and clear the weapon. Should the Tinker’s Tools check fail, the weapon is considered broken and must be repaired out of combat at half the cost of the weapon (or DM’s discretion). Scatter– An attack is made against each creature within a 30 ft cone. If an affected creature is adjacent to you, they suffer double damage on a hit. Explosive– Upon a hit, everything within 5 ft of the target must make a Dexterity saving throw or suffer half damage. If the weapon misses, the ammunition fails to detonate, or bounces away harmlessly before doing so. Firearm Cost Damage Weight Range Properties Pistol 250g 1d10 piercing 3 lbs (100/400) Reload 4, Misfire 1 Musket 500g 1d12 piercing 10 lbs (200/800) Two-handed, Reload 1, Misfire 2 Pepperbox 450g1d10 piercing 4 lbs (150/600) Reload 6, Misfire 2 Scattergun 500g1d8 piercing 10 lbs (15/30) Two-Handed, Reload 2, Misfire 3, Scatter Bad News (Crafted) 2d12 piercing 25 lbs (300/1200) Two-handed, Reload 1, Misfire 3 Hand Cannon (Crafted) 2d8 fire 4 lbs (30/60) Reload 1, Misfire 3, Explosive https://t.co/L19g9iEnQL

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 22, 2015