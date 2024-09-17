@JeremyECrawfordMore melee questions, a flying target becomes grappled by a character below who jumps, the grappler succeeds and plummets. In this scenario the monk is attempting to suplex the Kenku sorcerer mid jump. Does anyone in this scene take fall damage?
@JeremyECrawford Finally, does the damage resistance granted by the standard rage feature resist fall damage as well?
Rage gives you resistance to bludgeoning damage. If you take bludgeoning damage from a fall, you resist it. #DnD https://t.co/im7OOU05Xx
