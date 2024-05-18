Why are monsters’ ranks called “CR” instead of “Level”?

@pointsevenoneWhy are monsters’ ranks called “CR” instead of “Level”? They mean the same thing, more or less, and level seems less “jargony”. we actually use CR in a slightly different way – goes below 1 and above 20, so not exactly how we use it with PCs — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 9, 2014

@pointsevenonehmm, fair enough. But monster Ability Scores can go <8 & >20 and are still called Ability Scores. Why not the same for levels? there are PC abilities that can push a score above 20, and rolling could give you a 3 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 9, 2014

@pointsevenone part of it is also how you use CR – a level 4 fighter NPC is not actually a level 4 opponent in terms of challenge — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 9, 2014

@pointsevenoneSorry to be pestering you about this. Started in 4e with XP budgets and trying to wrap my head around this CR thing. So CR represents a monster's power. You should avoid using monsters with a CR above the party's average level. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 9, 2014

@pointsevenone the actual number you use is based on the total XP budget just like in 4e — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 9, 2014